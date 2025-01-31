This five-star Sonos speaker is back to its cheapest price since Black Friday

Sonos is the producer of some of the best soundbars and speakers, and if you've been hunting for a deal on the best wireless speaker for around the home, you're in luck. You can now get the Sonos Era 100 at Amazon for $199 (was $249), which is a return to the record-low price we saw on Black Friday.

The Sonos Era 100 isn't a portable speaker like its cousin, the Sonos Roam, but its compact, convenient design is easy to fit into a variety of homes while still delivering powerful sound in high quality. It streams audio via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth using the Sonos app (or other third-party apps like Spotify). For $50 off, you can find out why we crowned the Era 100 as the best speaker for most people.

Today's best wireless speaker deal

Sonos Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Sonos Era 100 is TechRadar's best overall speaker and it easily fits into your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom – you name it. Just connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth via the Sonos app, Spotify, or another one of its compatible platforms to enjoy full-bodied bass and audio throughout your home or venue. It also has a 3.5mm in-line option, just in case.

In our Sonos Era 100 review, we highlighted the detail and clarity in its audio in addition to upgrades like Bluetooth and a 3.5mm line-in option. The Sonos Era 100 improves on the Sonos One in every way, especially with its bass, but not so much that it impressed our reviewer as its predecessor did.

The price jump from its budget-friendly predecessor also seemed difficult to justify with the level of improvement, but that's less of an issue after this $50 price cut.

If you're curious about Sonos other speakers, you can compare the Era 100 with the Era 300 or even look back on the differences between the Era 100 and Sonos One.