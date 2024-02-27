Looking for cheap headphones? Get JBL's super popular Tune 510BT for just $39.95
Skip the AirPods Max and save on JBL's Tune 510BT headphones
If you're looking for a pair of cheap headphones, you can't get much better than the best-selling and highly-rated JBL Tune 510BT, which are on sale for just $39.95 (was $49.95). That's the best deal we've seen this year and an incredible price for wireless headphones.
The JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site. The over-ear headphones come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound to deliver powerful audio and feature Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device. You also get an impressive 40 hours of battery life, plus a quick five-minute recharge gives you two additional hours of listening time.
The only downside of the JBL headphones is that they lack noise-cancellation technology. Still, if that's not essential for you, this is a fantastic buy for wireless over-ear headphones, especially if you compare it to the AirPods Max or Sony WH-1000XM5, currently priced at $479.99 and $398 at Amazon.
Today's best headphone deal: JBL Tune 510BT
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was
$49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon
This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones - on sale for just $39.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.
More headphone deals
