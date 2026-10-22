Grado's new S150 are the most affordable in the Signature Series

Newly developed 44mm S driver derived from the firm's higher-end S950

$295 / £295 (which is around AU$420, taking the US figure as a guide)

Regular readers (and anyone who adores audiophile-grade open-back wired headphones) will likely remember our largely glowing review of the Grado Signature S750.

But, at $1,695 / £1,695 (about AU$3,400), it's fair to say those Signature Series cans are aimed at a very… specific type of buyer. However, the new S150 — billed as the "most accessible entry point into Grado's expanding and award-winning Signature Line" — will set you back less than one fifth of that asking fee.

And Grado assures us that you're still getting the Grado goods. It's all thanks to the S150's newly developed 44mm S driver, which is derived from the family-run firm's much higher-end HP100 SE (yours for a cool $2,495 / £2,795, or in the region of AU$4,230) and Signature S950 headphones (which go for $2,195 / £2,495 or about AU$4,900. And do remember that your audio-curious ears deserve the best your budget can stretch to).

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I love Grado's aesthetic, but this toned-down set might have even broader appeal

(Image credit: Grado)

Let's get into the slight style change, shall we? Grado calls the earpieces an "all-new single-piece housing design", noting the "modernized Grado styling with unmistakable identity". I say — and I think a lot of people might agree — I really like it. They're just slightly less brutalist than what we're used to aesthetically from Grado; see the high-end Hemp or the more affordable SR80x for further reference.

The new driver (they're still open-back headphones; this is Grado we're talking about) incorporates a paper-composite diaphragm, based on the technology found in the larger 52mm S drivers from the HP100 SE and S950. So you're getting a smaller 44mm driver unit, but it uses the same tech that makes much pricier cans great. And I think it shows that Grado’s committed to distilling its expertise down to more accessible levels.

Also, despite that more palatable price point of $295 / £295 or equivalent, you still get the detachable Signature Bronze cables (a standard perk within Grado's Signature Series) plus what Grado calls a "comfortably padded leather headband" for those long critical listening sessions.

The S150 features 3.5mm connections at each ear cup, and the included cable terminates in a 3.5mm plug at the source end, but is supplied with a 6.3mm adapter to provide compatibility with a wide range of the best portable audio players, headphone amplifiers, and assorted home audio kit.

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Grado also tells us that the S150 can also be ordered with alternative cable terminations should you prefer, allowing listeners to select the connection that best suits their system.

Do I want to test them? Oh, you betcha I do. Watch this space…

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