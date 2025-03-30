Don't miss this rare chance to get Apple AirPods 4 for only $99.99

An unbelievably good deal on Apple's latest earbuds

It's not very often that we see deals on Apple products, which is why our interest is always piqued when we spot one. Today, it's the latest Apple AirPods 4 on sale at Amazon for $99.99 (was $129). This price drop brings them back to the lowest price we've ever seen.

They might not be listed in our guides of the best wireless earbuds or best noise-cancelling headphones but they're still one hot product, especially if you're not fussed about active noise cancellation. Not only do they look fantastic, but they also deliver top-quality sound, so don't miss your chance to get them for less in Amazon's Spring sale.

Today's best Apple AirPods deal

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon

Here's another chance to get the latest Apple AirPods 4 for the lowest price yet. As well as great audio, one of the standout features of the AirPods 4 is Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. In actual experience, this means you'll feel like sound is all around you. Additionally, a battery life of up to 30 hours will keep you listening for longer.

View Deal

In our AirPods 4 review we labeled them a “solid pair of AirPods with a fun, dynamic sound, and a secure fit”. You won't find ANC or in-ear tips but they're still one of the best AirPods for those on a budget.

We're particularly a fan of the spatial audio feature which is perfect for movie lovers. By distributing sound around you, these AirPods are able to replicate the experience of a home theater. Bassier sounds and a good elevation of treble details only enhances an already cracking sound profile.

These wireless earbuds work best with Apple devices but are also compatible with Android. If you'd like something that has better cross-platform support then a pair of our best wireless earbuds would be best.

As well as this deal we've also got other AirPods deals for you to consider. If you really want ANC then head over to our AirPods Pro deals instead.

