Bose's best noise-cancelling earbuds are getting the free upgrade we've been waiting for – here's how to get it

Bose is delivering some good news for owners of its QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, as its begun to roll out a new firmware update that adds Multipoint support. This Bluetooth feature allows users to connect the earbuds to two different devices simultaneously and hop between them without any issue.

Imagine being able to join a Zoom meeting on a laptop or computer, and then when you’re done, you can continue listening to music playing on your phone's Spotify app.

It’s a pretty handy feature present in many of the best wireless earbuds on the market, so it's an excellent addition. Beyond Multipoint, the patch introduces improvements to voice pickup (it's great to see call quality isn’t always the best), connectivity, and several bug fixes for the earbuds.

Bose let us know that the patch will be automatically installed onto the mobile device's Bose app, but you can download it manually if you'd like it sooner.

Installing Multipoint

Upon launching the app, you'll connect to your QuietComfort Ultra earbuds and navigate to Settings, and then tap the Product Update section. The patch you're looking is version 4.0.20, which brings Multipoint to the devices. The software should begin downloading automatically.

Leave the app alone to finish the installation, and while you can put it in the background, don't close it, as that will stop the installation.

DigitalTrends has provided additional insight into what happens after the process has finished. Their report states the earbuds will immediately restart and "reconnect to your phone. They then instruct people to tap the "Source button."

The Bose app will give you the option to activate a Multipoint connection. You’ll then be shown “a list of previously paired devices, each with its own on/off switch.” Pick the two you want to be connected to, and you’re done.

This rollout allows the earbuds to finally offer a similar listening experience to the company’s highly recommended QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. If you’re looking for other options, be sure to check out TechRadar’s roundup of the best wireless headphones for 2024.