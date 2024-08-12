Cambridge Audio Evo One is 'what a high-performance audio system for the real world should look like' and I want one

One of the downsides of writing about high-end audio kit is that I'm constantly tormented by systems I'd love to have and can't afford. And now there's a new one to haunt my dreams: the Cambridge Audio Evo One. It's an all-in-one music system aimed at premium buyers and listeners and I have absolutely no doubt it sounds as good as it looks.

The Evo One is what you'd get if you left one of the best soundbars (or even one of the best wireless speakers) with one of the best hi-res audio players in a room with soft lighting, the finest Champagne and Barry White on the soundtrack. The Evo contains a total of 14 drivers – four 25mm silk down tweeters, four 57mm aluminum cone midrange drivers and six 7cm woofers – and a whopping 700W of amplification. Also, it connects to all the key streamers as well as to wired devices too.

Cambridge Audio Evo One: key features

The Evo One is designed to work in conjunction with Cambridge Audio's StreamMagic app, which enables you to stream directly from Qobuz, Tidal, Spotify Connect and Deezer as well as from internet radio stations. It supports hi-res audio files of up to 32-bit/192kHz over wi-fi or ethernet, and it's Roon Ready. You can also stream to it via Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.

As mentioned above, you can use the Evo One as a soundbar thanks to its HDMI with eARC, and there's also a moving magnet phono stage so you can directly connect to one of the best turntables. There's also line, optical and USB-A connectors.

Design-wise, it's a nice mix of retro and modern, with a 6.8-inch colour display and a walnut veneer case. The display can show artwork, the time or the option I know I'd have on constantly: virtual VU meters. I'd expect nothing less from Cambridge Audio and you love to see it.

There's a lot of tech and a lot of speakers under the hood here, and unfortunately for me that means the Evo One is a little beyond my budget: it's $1,499 / £1,299 / €1499 (or around AU$2,270). But if you're looking for a premium all-in-one music system that manages to pack some serious punch despite its relatively diminutive dimensions (so like the FiiO R9 perhaps, but with a plethora of speakers built-in – or the Sonus Faber Omnia but a little more affordable), this is likely to be an all-in-wonder.

