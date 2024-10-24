Audio Pro adds WiiM to its wireless speakers to show up Sonos’ woes

If you're looking for great-sounding speakers with multi-room capability but the ongoing Sonos app saga has put you off that particular option, Audio Pro have just the thing – or rather, things. The high-end audio firm has launched two new WiiM-enabled speakers, the C5 MK II WiiM Edition and the A10 MK II WiiM edition.

We really like Audio Pro's wireless speakers: when we reviewed the Audio Pro C20 earlier this year we gave it the full five stars and praised its "exuberant, insightful, detailed sound". And the specification of both new speakers looks pretty tasty.

The A10 MK II is a cylindrical powered speaker with dual low-frequency radiators and the C10 MK II is a more traditional-looking powered stereo speaker with a bass reflex port. They have both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, and the A10 MK II has a 3.5mm input while the C10 MK II has RCA connectors. The C10 MK II also has a subwoofer output.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

Great sound is just a WiiM away, a WiiM away, a Wiim away...

Both speakers run the WiiM OS. WiiM, pronounced "whim", is a wireless audio platform developed by contributors including Google and Harmon, and it's already been used to power some impressive hi-res audio streamers. As Audio Pro says in a comment that's absolutely not a reference to any rival maker of the best wireless speakers, "with the integration of WiiM OS [the speakers are] smarter than ever at a time when multiroom rivals have lost their streaming smarts".

In terms of features that means support for all the key music casting services: Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast, DLNA, Spotify Connect and TIDAL Connect. The speakers support up to 24-bit/192kHz audio, and they come with automatic room correction to adjust their audio to your specific environment.

Both products are available this month, October 2024; the A10 MK II is $229 (the original version is available for £220 / AU$449) and the C10 MK II is $399 (£329 / AU$699).