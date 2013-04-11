Qpad QH-90 review

This manufacturer knows how to treat you like a pro gamer. These nearly top-of-the-line headphones from QPad, the Swedish purveyor of fine gaming wares, are presented to you in a lavish box - in which you'll find a light but sturdy closed-cup headset, detachable mic, several cabling options, a carry case and a decidedly warm feeling.

It might not offer the most all-out audio performance we've experienced from a set of cans, or boast serious surround sound, but hot damn it is one well-built package.

Special mention goes to the comfort level of the headset. It sits at a very reasonable 350g on your head, and is cushioned around the ears with a soft foam and plastic rim that feels very much like a set of Bose headphones that would set you back twice the price. The aluminium headband doesn't offer all that much vertical adjustment - so the cranially expansive among you might find it a tight fit.

There are four cabling options included, and between them they shouldn't steer you far wrong. The 1m cable attached to the cans connects to a lightweight control box with volume, mic mute and play/pause button for smartphones, which in turn is attached to another metre of lead that can be hooked up to another 2m extension.

The control box itself, however, is flimsy and inexplicably large, lacking any clip to fix to your shirt/gaming onesie.

The fourth lead, a single 3.5mm jack for smartphones, is a welcome addition that bolsters QPad's claim that this isn't just for gaming. Take out the mic and it's almost small enough to wear out on the street.

Drop the bass

We can't gush with as much enthusiasm about the sound quality. It's very good for the price, but not as good as you might hope. It's among the best we've heard in terms of raw clarity, delivering razor sharp high-end frequencies with just enough mid below them to avoid sounding tinny.

It only lacks a little in the low-end category, generating a decent rumble, but not a warm enough bass to perfectly complement those crisp highs. It's the only moment when its relatively affordable pricing becomes evident - so unless you haven't figured out no one listens to Skrillex anymore, that shouldn't be a deal-breaker.

The mic is also something of a mixed bag, too. It holds its position well, and doesn't inexorably recline to whichever angle it came packed at like some cheaper detachable mics. The giant foam cover helps eliminate heavy breathing, but our friends reported occasional echoes while we bellowed for a medic in Team Fortress 2.

Even so, for €99 (£85/$127/$122 AU) it's a stylish and reliable steal. Heck, you can even pick it up in either black or white - and there's almost no reason you shouldn't.

If you really want fancy profiling software, surround sound and knee-buckling bass it's worth spending a bit more, but QPad's offering has the wired headset firmly nailed at this price point.