Klipsch Image One (II)

Klipsch's great-sounding headphones are more stylish than before, cut down on cable clutter and deliver fantastic bass. The sound is big, but mid-range is a little muddy for our tastes.

This is the second edition of Klipsch's Image ONE headphones. The II's keep the same audio specs and performance of the originals, but change the design aesthetic, adding a stylish new gloss-back to the headband, and a higher-end look to the back of the earcups and flat earpads (not cupped, as before) to aid noise isolation.

The new tangle-free cable lives up to its name, and comes with a handy three-button in-line control and a mic that performed perfectly well for phone calls on an iPhone.

Rather than having cable connections to each earphone, as before, there's now only one cable going to the right earpad, which makes the II's a lot easier to throw on, and cuts down on cable clutter considerably.

They're comfortable on your ears, but the Image ONE's can feel a little tight when worn around your neck. The new design also allows for the earcups to fold up into the headband and fit into the supplied carry case, making them nice and compact for travelling.

These headphones have a big, big sound. They're rated 16Hz to 23kHz, and have a 40mm driver. The bass rumbles nicely but the mid tones are a bit muddy, yet higher frequencies are preserved well without sounding shrill.