Aussies can now order UFC 257 to watch Conor McGregor's return – here's how

What would the UFC – or even the world, for that matter – be like without Conor McGregor? Try as he might, The Notorious one just can't seem to leave MMA behind and, on Sunday, January 24 he returns once again to the Octagon to battle with a familiar face at UFC 257 – Dustin Poirier.

The planet looks like a very different place now to the one this pair found themselves in when McGregor fought to a win in Las Vegas back in September 2014. But even when you swap Sin City for Yas Island, this remains a much-anticipated match-up and many people across the world will be tuning in from their homes to live stream McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 257.

While Poirier has enjoyed a very esteemed career since their first meeting, nobody can deny that McGregor is the big draw here. This is his first fight since last January, but he should expect more of a battle this time around than his 40-second destruction of Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246. And with a potential shot at the Lightweight Championship likely to be dangled in front of the winner, McGregor vs Poirier has got 'classic' written all over it.

Read on to discover how to order Kayo's UFC PPV now and get prepared to watch Conor McGregor return to action at UFC 257.

How to watch UFC 257 in Australia

Watch UFC 257 on Kayo Sports' Main Event Trying to track down your UFC 257 stream in Australia? Main Event has the exclusive rights, meaning the only place to watch it is via Foxtel or Kayo Sports. If you don't have Foxtel, the good news is that you don't need to be an existing Kayo subscriber to watch the fight. Anyone can purchase access to the event right now for AU$54.95 via Main Event. This gets you access to not just the live stream but also the video on demand for 48 hours. If you happen to be a non-Kayo customer, you'll also get full access to Kayo Sports until February 4 at no extra cost. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Sunday, January 24 from 10:30am AEDT.View Deal

What does a UFC fan receive with their Kayo Sports subscription?

As well as all the action from Abu Dhabi, a subscription to Kayo Sports opens up access to exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside a wide range of sports, both live and on demand, that air on ESPN.

Outside of UFC live streams and coverage, Kayo Sports also gets you access to over 50 sports, again live and on demand, including cricket, boxing, all codes of football, rugby and so much more. And it's all for a monthly subscription starting at AU$25.

This basic package gives you two simultaneous streams, but if that's not sufficient to keep the whole family happy, then a AU$35 p/m subscriptions nets you three simultaneous streams.

Kayo Sports is the only streaming service catering exclusively to sports, so it's the place to be if you're a die-hard sports fan. And it's designed to offer you the best experience as well. It's the most feature-packed platform we've seen, with SplitView, interactive statistics and so much more available right at your fingertips.

