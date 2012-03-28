One More Thing: Steve Jobs didn't like Siri

Today the tech world is reeling from the revelation that Steve Jobs didn't like the name Siri, which is fair enough because it's not a particularly good name.

But here at One More Thing, we're already over it and on to Peter, the Galaxy Note wielding elephant and the scientists that use Lego to grow fake bones. We're even repinning President Obama. Come. Give in. Join us. Braiiiiins.

You can't be Siri-ous – Presumably that's what Steve Jobs said of the name Siri which he apparently did not like. But Dag Kittlaus, who co-founded Siri, said Jobs stuck with Siri because he couldn't come up with anything better. But, you know, he came up with the iPod and the iPhone and the iPad so we can probably cut him some slack. [Apple Insider]

Pachyderm tech – The Samsung Galaxy Note's screen is so big that even an elephant – note: not the world's first elephant – can use it. No, really. There's a video and everything. Not only can it jab and swipe with its trunk, the elephant, named Peter, even uses the S Pen stylus to draw a, well, we're not sure what but still. Amazing. [Samsung]

The Good eBook – Ebibles are no new phenomenon, but this voice-controlled one is a bit swish. Just command your Android phone to take you to Deuteronomy 14:21 if you need to remind someone about not cooking a young goat in its mother's milk, for example. You can try "Let there be light" but we imagine you might get a bit smote if you do. [GeekWire]

Flamin' galahs – Aussies disappointed by the new iPad and its inability to work with the country's 4G networks are now being offered refunds by Apple. The company is also going to email every new iPad buyer to make sure they know about it and hopefully avoid a lengthy court case. Bet it's wishing it had just taken 4G out of its adverts now. [SlashGear]

Dem bones – You got some Lego? Well what is your excuse for not growing some synthetic bones then? Underachiever. [Google Science Fair]

Obama joins Pinterest – Or, perhaps more accurately, an intern on Obama's election campaign joins Pinterest. Is that everyone now? Or are there still some people not pinning? [Pinterest]

Win Pho hits China – Nokia has released two phones in China today, the first Windows Phone handsets to make it to the country. "We've created a compelling, locally relevant experience on the Nokia 800C especially tailored for people in China," say Stephen Elop, Nokia's CEO – this includes Trends, a fashion magazine collection, and some free games. What a treat. [Reuters]

Story time – Court's a serious place, so no doubt the serious types that frequent courthouses enjoyed the light relief brought by Hasbro v. Asus. They were treated to a potted history of the Transformers and a sensible summing up that states it cannot "be said that there is any similarity in the use or function between Hasbro and Asus's products". [PaidContent]

World class - Qualcomm sent a phone with a Snapdragon processor off on a round the world trip to see if it could make it on a single charge. And it did, hitting LA, New York, London, Paris, Shanghai, Moscow, Dubai, Istanbul and Rio de Janeiro, filming a couple of takes in each location (although it was shut down while travelling through the post). [Qualcomm]

Unreal FBI – The FBI has licensed the Unreal gaming engine for making super awesome training programmes. Unreal is used to power Mass Effect 3 and Infinity Blade, but those aren't the only reasons the Bureau has gone with Unreal: it's also because it is superior and cheaper than the military-built simulators. Pretty sensible, all in all. [BBC]