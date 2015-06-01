Enrique Iglesias' fingers sliced by a drone mid-concert

From an early age, parents tend to teach their offspring that if something's sharp and spinning very fast then it's best not to touch it. It seems Enrique Iglesias didn't get the message.

Displaying a severe lack of common sense on Saturday night, the pop heartthrob reached out and grabbed a drone that was filming the crowd at his Sex and Love show in Tijuana, Mexico, slicing his fingers in the process.

Fortunately for the yodelling lothario, his digits were not completely severed during the incident and he managed to continue performing for another 30 minutes, during which time blood splattered across his white t-shirt.

The show must go on...

A representative for Iglesias said that, despite being advised to wrap things up, he was "semi-treated" at the side of the stage before continuing with the show.

Iglesias' representatives also released a statement, saying: "During the show a drone is used to get crowd shots and some nights Enrique grabs the drone to give the audience a Point of View shot. Something went wrong and he had an accident."

Following his run-in with the whirling finger-trap, Iglesias was rushed to the airport, where he was met by an ambulance. From there he boarded a plane to LA to see a specialist.