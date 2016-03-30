Airbnb wants to put you in a shark tank for a night

Ever wanted to sleep in an underwater tank surrounded by 35 sharks? Airbnb is here to grant you your insane wish.

For one night, winners of Airbnb's "A Night At" competition can have a sleepover literally surrounded by sharks at the Aquarium de Paris, France.

A shark aquarium is perhaps one of the more unique - and terrifying - locations for the competition, though it has more recently had winners stay at the top of an Olympic ski jump in Norway and an airlift suspended 9,000 feet above the ground at the Courchevel ski resort in France.

This time, however, three winners with a guest each will be chosen to spend a night in what Airbnb calls an "underwater bedroom." Here, "the only thing separating you from your neighbors is the 360-degree transparent wall."

No sleep walking

Clearly, this is not for the faint of heart. The house rules for this special listing include the logical no sleeping walking or night swimming, as well as keeping "your heads and feet in the bedroom at all times."

The listing also wisely suggests you "avoid seeing Jaws before your sleepover."

To enter the competition, go to the listing here, log into your Airbnb account and click the "enter to win" button.

Along with a few other requirements, Airbnb also asks you to give "a little about yourself, where you live and why you belong with the sharks for a night" in up to 550 characters. You'll need to enter by April 3, as the sleepover nights will be held on April 11, 12 and 13.

The winners will get a tour of the aquarium, while the host of the listing, Fred Buyle, will dive into the shark tank to introduce you to some of your overnight companions. Yikes.