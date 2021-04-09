What to stream this weekend: Thunder Force, Them and more highlights

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this weekend's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies this weekend are the goofy superhero comedy Thunder Force on Netflix and the new horror anthology series Them on Amazon Prime Video, however, there's a nice selection of other shows and movies landing on Australia's streaming services, too. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of April 9-11, 2021.

Disney Plus

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 4 (TV series – available 9/4/2021)

Last week's team up between Sam (Anthony Mackie), Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and the unpredictable Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) was far from a success, and we expect things to go even more sideways this week – especially when a vengeful Wakandan shows up for Zemo's head.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 3 (TV series – available 9/4/2021)

Although their first game as an official team was a complete disaster, the Don't Bothers and their coach (Lauren Graham) finally realise it's time to get serious. Now if only former Ducks coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) would step in to help...

Netflix

Thunder Force (Movie – available 9/4/2021)

In this comedy superhero movie, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer star as childhood friends who come together again when one of them devises a formula that grants super powers.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Mad Max (Movie – available 10/4/2021)

The Aussie classic that started it all, Mad Max sees then-newcomer Mel Gibson play Max Rockatansky, a highway cop whose family is killed by an out-of-control motorcycle gang. This sets Max off on a rampage to kill those responsible, proving once and for all that you really don't want to make Max mad!

Amazon Prime Video

Them (TV Series – available 9/4/2021)

Amazon's new horror anthology series will explore terror in America, kicking off its first season with the story of a black family who moves into an all-white neighbourhood in Los Angeles only to immediately feel malevolent forces pushing back against them.

Stan

Everything's Gonna be Okay (TV Series – season 2 premieres 9/4/2021)

The hit dramedy series Everything's Gonna be Okay returns for its second season with a special double episode. The show follows a young man who realises he must holiday his family together following the untimely death of his father. Don't worry – it's funnier than it sounds!