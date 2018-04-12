What cat is that: Google Lens can now identify pet breeds

In its latest blog post , Google has announced a series of pet-related features that will help present your pooch or capture your cat with Google Photos-specific functions.

Google’s Lens software, which is integrated into the Google Photos apps, uses machine learning and AR to intelligently identify objects, places, and people in photos. While Lens was previously only available on Pixel devices, the Photos feature was opened up to other select Android and iOS handsets last month.

Users with access to Lens can now use it directly on pictures of cats or dogs, identifying their breed and finding out more information about them by doing so.

The fuzzy fun doesn’t stop there. You can also search your photos via dog and cat emojis, breed types, or if you tag a particular good boy, you can find photos of “Ziggy with a hat”.

Google Photos is available for Android via the Google Play Store or for iOS via the Apple App Store.