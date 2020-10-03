West Coast vs Collingwood: where to watch the Eagles vs Magpies AFL 2020 finals match

It's day three of the first finals week and tonight (October 3), the West Coast Eagles take on the Magpies from Collingwood – this blockbuster match kicks off at 8:10pm AEST / 6:10pm WST live from Perth's Optus Stadium.

This might be the Eagles' only chance to play a finals match in front of a home crowd which, by all accounts, was a sellout not long after the tickets went on sale.

West Coast Eagles vs Collingwood: live stream and time It’s game day! Tonight’s West Coast Eagles vs Collingwood clash takes place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, and the match is set to kick off at 8:10pm AEST / 6:10pm WST. Australians can watch West Coast Eagles vs Collingwood live and on Kayo Sports, or on Foxtel’s Fox Footy. A free-to-air broadcast will show on 7Mate.

The Magpies started off strong this year, but have since slumped to the bottom of the top eight teams. Collingwood has had a rocky season on and off the field, so this go-hard or go-home match to be played with an Eagles home crowd will be hard won, particularly after the team's devastating 111-45 defeat against the Eagles in round eight.

The Pies might be the underdogs heading into this match but, with a Grand Final spot to play for, they might soar higher than the birds of prey from Western Australia to redeem themselves and keep their AFL dreams alive.

How will this play out? Find out live at 8:10pm AEST / 6:10pm WST tonight (October 3) when the last qualifier for the week kicks off on both free-to-air and on streaming platforms.

How to watch AFL 2020 Finals Week online

The best place to catch all the qualifiers live online would be on Kayo. This streaming service is dedicated to sports so there won't be any distractions, with the exception of a few ad breaks perhaps.

The advantages with watching footy on Kayo is the versatility – you'll get live interactive stats while the matches are happening, the ability to watch up to three other streams at the same time in SplitView and have all the AFL matches available on-demand later if you happen to miss it all. If you want to just check the highlights, Kayo Mini videos are bite-sized clips of all the best bits.

And, if you haven't signed up yet, you get a 14-day free trial before you need to pay your monthly subscription. If you'd like to know more about the streaming service, take a look at our in-depth Kayo Sports review.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to live stream AFL 2020 Finals Week for free

The Seven Network has broadcast rights to all the qualifier games during Finals Week. They'll be available to watch live and free on Seven or 7Mate, depending on which state you're in.

That means, you'll also be able to stream the games on the Seven Network's catch-up app, 7Plus. This platform is available on a web browser, and has apps for both Android and iOS.

How to live stream AFL 2020 Finals Week from abroad

If you're a footy fan who happens to be living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, you needn't despair. You can watch every single AFL game this season no matter where you are on the Watch AFL streaming service.

Like Kayo, Watch AFL is also a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the qualifiers, Watch AFL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch all the matches during Finals Week as well as the Grand Finals live.