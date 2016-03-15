TomTom Golfer 2 promises your wrist can make you a better golfer

Suddenly noticed that your regular golfing partner is much better at the game, but seems in a rush to get away? Then they might be sneaking a look at the new TomTom Golfer 2, giving him detailed info on where they're messing up.

The watch doesn't do anything particularly new when playing the game, giving yardages to the green, impending hazards and the distances to decent lay-up points.

It'll also monitor the game for you, keeping score electronically – so you'll need to be ready to throw it in the lake at a moment's if you really, really need to cheat and are challenged.

Get in the hole!

But TomTom is claiming the strength of this GPS watch is in the post-game analysis – by monitoring players on over 40,000 holes, the brand has put together the 'ultimate' round that you could be playing, showing shot patterns from the best / flukiest players out there, letting you see how you could mimic the same thing.

The data is all stored on the water-resistant watch, which will sync automatically to the TomTom MySports app – which will also sync daily updates to courses for you, should things change terribly overnight.

The TomTom Golfer 2 will cost £199 (around $285 / AU$380) when it launches worldwide in May.