\HTC just made a huge leap to meet crazy demand for Vive

Still on the fence about the HTC Vive? For the US$800 pricetag, we'd certainly give it some thought too - not to mention you may have to wait your turn as HTC powers through the market's overwhelming request for the cutting-edge VR headset.

Thankfully, the company announced today that select retailers will receive demo units so interested folks can try before they buy, as well as plans to significantly cut down on shipping times for customers who do decide to pull the trigger.

Starting this month, the Vive will be demonstrated in 100 different GameStops, Micro Centers, and Microsoft Stores across North America, with a detailed list available on the Vive's webpage.

Those sold on the Vive afterwards can also pre-order one of their own directly from the retailer, with HTC promising to fulfill all orders within a week. Anyone unable to make it to a brick-and-mortar store won't be left out, with HTC also vowing to ship any Vives purchased through its website within 72 hours.

More pre-orders, fewer pre-oblems

That last bit is a relief, as the Vive was struck with shipping delays when in originally launched in April. The Oculus Rift ran into similar hurdles, demoing units while also catching up on pre-orders in late March.

"Since beginning pre-orders at the end of February and shipping in early April, we've seen incredible interest in Vive," understated Dan O'Brien, vice president of VR at HTC, in a press release.

O'Brien also believes opening up the Vive to retail partners will only boost hype for the device even further, so we're crossing fingers that HTC will be able to deliver on meeting the demand this summer.