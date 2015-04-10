Apple Watch vs Pebble Time Steel

Pop quiz, which of these is the Apple Watch and which is the new Pebble Time Steel? It's kind of hard to tell the difference between the two smartwatches in the above photo.

Pebble seems to be doing its best impression of the "iWatch" with the stainless steel model of its plastic Pebble Time. The photo arrangement doesn't seem like a coincidence.

In fact, the sophisticated-looking gold finish on the casing and buckle, the bright red leather strap and the dangling pose of the two smartwatches is mirrored perfectly, except it doesn't copy the Apple Watch price.

That's not to say there aren't other major differences when you examine the April 24-bound Apple Watch vs the July-set Pebble Time Steel with a jeweler's eye loupe.