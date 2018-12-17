We could see Nikon's ultra-fast 58mm f/0.95 prime in January

When it launched the Z6 and Z7 full-frame mirrorless cameras earlier this year, Nikon also promised a new ultra-fast 58mm f/0.95 lens would arrive some time in 2019 – and according to reports it could land as soon as January.

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, to give it its full name, will be the fastest lens in Nikon's history, thanks in no small part to the new Z mount that Nikon's new full-frame mirrorless cameras enjoy, and promises to deliver exceptional optical performance.

With an ultra-wide f/0.95 maximum aperture, Nikon believes the lens will produce beautiful bokeh and ensure outstanding point-image reproduction capabilities, delivering compelling photos with a striking three-dimensional look.

The lens will be manual-focus-only, though, as it's both difficult and expensive to engineer an autofocus system that can move such large and heavy elements.

While there's no information on price yet, you're going to need deep pockets, as the 58mm f/0.95 S Noct is likely to cost in the region of $6,000 (around £4,700 / AU$8,360) – and it seems we won't have long to wait for confirmation

Pictures have started to appear on social media, including the one above from Yusuf Kathawala on Instagram, who works for Nikon Professional Services in India. Responding to comments in his feed, Kathawala added that it was "coming in January most probably".

If it's not January, it's still likely to be in the first quarter of next year – samples of the lens are thought to already be out in the field, a fact that Kathawala's post appears to confirm – so it's likely an announcement isn't very far away. We'll keep you posted.