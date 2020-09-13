Wasps vs Bristol live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby online anywhere today

It's third vs fourth in the Premiership rugby today, as rival playoff contenders Bristol and Wasps do battle in Coventry. Both sides enjoyed thumping victories in midweek, and confidence levels will be sky high in both camps. Read on as we explain how to watch a Wasps vs Bristol live stream today and catch all the rugby union action online right now.

Wasps vs Bristol cheat sheet The game begins at 12.30pm BST this afternoon (Sunday, September 13), which is 7.30am ET/4.30am PT for fans based in the US, 11.30pm NZST in New Zealand, and 9.30pm AEST if you're in Australia. BT Sport shows Premiership rugby in the UK, but wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN - save nearly 50% on the best one today!

Bristol, in third, are two points ahead of their opponents coming into today's game, but Bath are breathing down both of their necks. Whoever loses could find themselves on the outside of the playoff spots looking in by the end of today, though Bath are up against second-placed Sale later.

At the same time though, if Sale were to lose, the winner of Wasps vs Bristol could leap into second place. It's a huge match, and Wasps fans will be hoping that Lee Blackett unleashes Alfie Barbeary again. The teenager marked his first start on Wednesday with a sensational second-half hat-trick, and the team is now on a three-game winning run.

The visitors have two wins on the trot, the most recent a 47-10 hammering of Northampton, though the Saints were a man down for much of the match. Still, Pat Lam's men played some mesmerising stuff on the front foot, Semi Radradra at the heart of much of it, but they'll have to face Wasps without several key men, including Kyle Sinckler, Harry Randall and captain Siale Piutau.

It's a massive game, so read on as we explain how to watch Wasps vs Bristol online get a Premiership rugby live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Wasps vs Bristol from abroad

Wasps vs Bristol live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby online in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport shares the rights to Premiership rugby in the UK with free-to-air Channel 5, but Wasps vs Bristol is exclusive to BT Sport. It will be shown on BT Sport Extra 1, with coverage starting just as the game gets underway, at 12.30pm BST. Don't forget that BT introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Bath vs Wasps, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Wasps vs Bristol in Australia

Fans of UK Premiership rugby Down Under can tune into all the action on Fox Sports 505 - available through Foxtel. Coverage of Wasps vs Bristol starts at 9.25pm AEST on Sunday night, with the game kicking off five minutes later. You'll need its sports package added on to its base offering, so don't expect it to be cheap. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to Super League, NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more.

How to watch Wasps vs Bristol: live stream Premiership rugby in New Zealand

Wasps vs Bristol is on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11.25pm NZST, and the game starting five minutes later, at 11.30pm. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Wasps vs Bristol live stream in the US

Rugby union fans based in the US can tune into Wasps vs Bristol with NBC Sports Gold from 7.30am ET/4.30am PT. The game isn't on TV and Sports Gold is a streaming-only offering, so sadly you won't find it available as part of any over-the-top packages either - it's a case of coughing up $79.99 for a year's pass or going without. Should you subscribe, you've every right to want to be able to watch the rugby wherever you are - so grabbing a VPN is also highly advised if you travel regularly.

