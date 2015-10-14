Would you like free Netflix with your Optus bundle?

Optus has a new data offering to coax you out of that blazing sun and onto the couch this summer.

The telco claims its new Entertainment Starter Bundle is "built for Netflix", with an unlimited data plan, Optus TV with Fetch, and an additional free six-month Netflix subscription – we guess it's hard to sell a package built for Netflix if the customer, y'know, doesn't have Netflix.

Costing $90, the bundle also includes unlimited calls to Australian landlines, so you can stay in touch with the outside world without stepping through your door – those 40-degree days can be punishing.

Get what you pay for

Optus' Home Entertainment Bundle and Ultimate Home Bundle will also come with the free six-month Netflix subscription, which will be available for new and existing customers who sign up to a 24-month contract between November 2 and January 31.

Optus is hoping its new offering can help claw back some ground after it lost its position as Australia's second-biggest broadband provider when TPG bought iiNet.

Netflix can be a big draw card – it's responsible for as much as 30 per cent of traffic for some broadband providers – but the standard subscription costs just $11.99 per month. We can't help wondering if a six-month subscription valued at $71.94 will be enough to convince people to sign up for a contract that costs $2,160 over 24 months.