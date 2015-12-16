Two for one: SBS on Demand hits Apple TV, while ABC iview lands on Xbox One

After the launch of ABC iview on Telstra TV earlier this week, the expansion of catchup TV continues with Xbox One the latest platform to receive an app from the nation's public broadcaster.

From today Xbox One owners can download the ABC iview app from the console's app store.

Determined not to let the ABC hog all the glory, SBS on Demand also launched on a new platform today, releasing an app for the Apple TV.

The launch makes SBS the first free-to-air broadcaster to deliver an app specifically designed for Apple's latest set-top box – previously SBS on Demand could only be accessed on Apple TV via Airplay and a second iOS device.