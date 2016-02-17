Google Casts its new Chromecast and Chromecast Audio to Australia today

The superb Google Chromecast may have launched last year for other western countries, but Australia was left wondering when their wireless disc streamer would arrive down under.

As of today, there's no more need to wonder, with Google officially launching both the Chromecast and its sound-only brother, Chromecast Audio, both online and in retailers today.

Both devices will retail for $59, a $10 premium over the original 2013 Chromecast's RRP. Of course, that particular device often ended up costing much less, so expect to see similar discounts on the newer model too.

You can pick up the new Chromecast from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee or the Google Play store, while Chromecast Audio is only available at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Google's store.