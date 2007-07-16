Chinese DVD players go up in smoke

The Audiovox D1708 is just one of the products affected - and it has been offered for sale in the UK

Thousands of Chinese-made DVD players are being recalled after some models began belching smoke, Japanese newspapers are reporting.

Up to 460,000 Axion branded players are subject to the recall after 550 players in user's homes were found to be emitting noxious fumes and distorting because of the build-up of heat inside. The players - made by Action Electronics Co . - also pose a fire risk , says Japanese paper the Asahi Shimbun.

The problem appears to stem from over-zealous use of solder in the LCD backlight on the DVD player's display.

Action Electronics Co. says the recall affects 20 different Axion DVD models going back over four years, as well as some LCD TVs and LCD picture frames. Other brands including Rossini, Audiovox and Insignia are also affected.

We've also discovered that at least one DVD player available here is affected - the Audiovox D1708 portable player is listed on the Asahi Shimbun site. Other affected models are:

Portable DVD players

Axion AXN2548

Axion AXN2588

Axion AXN3539

Axion AXN3588

Axion AXN3589

Axion AXN3709

Axion AXN3808

Axion AXN4109

Axion AXN4709

Axion AXN4809

Axion AXN5109

Axion AXN5429

Axion AXN5709

Axion AXN5807

Axion AXN5909

Axion AXN6109

Axion AXN6608

Axion AXN6705

Axion AXN6709

Axion AXN31005

Audiovox D1708

Bandai BCHW-0001

Insignia NS-7PDVDA

LCD TVs

Rossini RPD7100

Rossini RPD7700

Digital Photo Frames