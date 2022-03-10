This new Casio G-Shock watch borrows design cues from Samurai armor

Audio player loading…

Casio has released a trio of new G-Shock watches inspired by traditional Japanese armor and crafting techniques. The three watches are available to buy now in Singapore, and unlike some other high-end MRG-B2000 models, they aren't limited editions, so there's a good chance they may go on sale internationally in the coming months.

The MRG-B2000B-1A4, the flashiest of the three, borrows the red color of the armor worn by elite samurai units during Japan's Sengoku (or Warring States) period, when warlords and clans fought for control of the country following the collapse of the feudal system.

The MRG-B2000B-1A4, MRG-B2000B-1A1 and MRG-B2000D-1A all take various other design cues from Japanese crafts, as well. According to Casio, the texture of the dial's exterior takes inspiration from Japanese fans and folding doors. The index marks around the dial have sharp edges created using nano processing and deposition techniques, and are intended to represent a curved sword blade.

They're tough too, with double-hardened cases and mineral glass lenses to resist scratches, and shock and magnetic resistance. All three are water resistant to 200m (something many dedicated swimming watches can't match).

Smart(ish) watches

Although they aren't smartwatches like the G-Squad Pro launched last year, the new MRG-B2000 watches all feature Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to tweak their settings through the MR-G smartphone app (available for Android and iOS).

The style of armor that inspired the MRG-B2000B-1A4 (Image credit: Casio)

The silver-toned MRG-B2000D-1A is on sale for 3,999SGD (about $3,000 / £2,200 / AU$4,000), while the black MRG-B2000B-1A1 and the red-accented MRG-B2000B-1A4 are 4,199SGD (about $3,100 / £2,300 / AU$4,200).

As Deployant notes, although these prices certainly aren't cheap, these are far from the most expensive MRG-B2000 models Casio has launched. The MRG-G1000HG-9A Gold Hammer Tone 20th Anniversary model went on sale in January 2017 for a princely 9,299SGD (about $6,800 / £5,200 / AU$9,300) back in 2017, and soon sold out.