These could be the colors of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Going to be in the market for a new Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL from Google next month? An official teaser site from Google in Japan suggests we're looking at three different colors for the new phones: mint, white and black. Probably.

Load up the site and try clicking on the G logo at the bottom of the phone picture – it'll cycle through those three colors, and even give you some falling confetti when you've done all three. On a scale of 0 to pretty likely, we'd say these colors are pretty likely to be the three on offer come launch day.

We now know that launch day is fixed for October 9 (a Tuesday, if you were wondering), and of course we will be bringing you news of the flagship phones just as soon as the announcements have left the lips of the Google executives on stage.

Three is the magic number?

We usually see a few leaks show up in advance when it comes to upcoming phone launches, but in the case of the Pixel 3 phones, it's been an absolute deluge . It seems quite a few early issue handsets have made their way into the public domain .

We think these two phones will be running on Snapdragon 845 chipsets and come with 4GB of RAM on board. A 5.4-inch screen has been mooted for the smaller Pixel 3, with a 6.2-inch screen tipped for the larger XL version. The camera will remain a single-lens affair, apparently, but will no doubt take slightly better photos than the Pixel 2 phones.

All will be revealed on October 9 when Google holds its launch event in New York City. The day after we're expecting a new phone from Razer , and the day after that Samsung has something to show off , so it's going to be a busy week for new handsets.