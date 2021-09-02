The Wheel of Time first trailer shows Amazon is ready to rival The Witcher

After months of waiting, The Wheel of Time's first trailer has arrived online – and it looks like it could be a big rival for The Witcher's fantasy crown.

Posted on the TV show's social media channels on September 2, the first official footage for Amazon Prime's upcoming series has given us our best look at its Wheel of Time adaptation.

The footage contains plenty of fantasy action, sweeping shots and some humorous moments, too, while we're also provided with a better idea of what the plot will entail.

Check out The Wheel of Time's first teaser below, which also revealed when the show will arrive: November 19, 2021.

Comprising six one-hour episodes, The Wheel of Time season 1 will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Developing...