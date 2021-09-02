Trending

The Wheel of Time first trailer shows Amazon is ready to rival The Witcher

Analysis: Can The Wheel of Time usurp Netflix's Witcher series?

The official logo for Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

After months of waiting, The Wheel of Time's first trailer has arrived online – and it looks like it could be a big rival for The Witcher's fantasy crown.

Posted on the TV show's social media channels on September 2, the first official footage for Amazon Prime's upcoming series has given us our best look at its Wheel of Time adaptation.

The footage contains plenty of fantasy action, sweeping shots and some humorous moments, too, while we're also provided with a better idea of what the plot will entail.

Check out The Wheel of Time's first teaser below, which also revealed when the show will arrive: November 19, 2021.

Comprising six one-hour episodes, The Wheel of Time season 1 will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Developing...

Tom Power
Tom Power

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom can be found covering all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. 


Away from work, Tom can found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, and petting every dog he comes across in the outside world.
