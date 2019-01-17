The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is reportedly in the works

We’ve heard plenty of rumors that Nvidia plans to announce a new GTX 11-series of graphics cards, but this is the first time we’re hearing about GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

Apparently, such an oddly-named card is indeed in the works and it’ll feature a TU116 GPU with 1,536 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6, according to three sources that spoke with Videocardz . This GTX 1660 Ti is also said not include any RTX cores – there’s no word on whether Tensor Cores have been cut as well – as a costcutting measure for users who don’t want to spend the premium on raytraced graphics.

Around the launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 , there was heated speculation that a Geforce GTX 1160 card would also be announced, so there suddenly being this rumored GTX 1660 seems a bit odd. We’re also taken aback by how few CUDA cores it has compared to the 1,920 count found on the Nvidia RTX 2060, but it would still technically be an upgrade over the Nvidia GTX 1060 and its 1,280 CUDA Cores

Although this rumor seems to be standing on shaky ground, it seems certain that Nvidia will have to announce more affordable graphics cards to replace its outgoing 10-series Pascal graphics cards. Whether it takes shape in a RTX-less 11- or 16-series or the hotly anticipated RTX 2050 (Ti) remains to be seen.

