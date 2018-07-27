Best Australian tech deals: cheap gadgets and online sales in July 2018

It's a gaming bonanza! Whatever your favourite platform might be, this is a good time to stock up on all those games you've been wanting to play without having to spend too much.

Sony has announced the annual PlayStation Store Winter Sale and there are games across PS4, PS3, PS Vita and PS VR with up to 60% off. If you happen to be a PS Plus member, you'll save even more!

Microsoft also launched a mammoth sale, with most of its Xbox One titles on sale along with discounted Xbox Live Gold subscriptions on offer.

Not to be left behind, Nintendo's hosting its biggest Switch eShop sale yet – you'll find plenty of savings on Switch and 3DS titles in there.

And while we haven't listed any individual games on offer from the aforementioned game sales, we've found you some other bargains for our loyal non-gaming readers.

New deals added Friday, July 27

iRobot Roomba 690 | usually $849 now $679.20 Put your feet up while something else takes care of your vacuuming for you, and does it at a lesser price than it normally would. iRobot is known for its Roomba range of robot vacuums that are fantastic but cost an arm and a leg usually, but head to Amazon and snag the iRobot Roomba for nearly $170 less than its regular RRP.View Deal

Sony Alpha a7S II ILC body | usually $3,999 now $3,489 While the Sony Alpha a7R II has been on sale on Sony’s site for a while, we’ve found a $510 saving on its S series counterpart at Digital Camera Warehouse. That’s over $100 cheaper than Sony’s own sale price. So if you’re after a great mirrorless snapper, this is a bargain you ought to consider.View Deal

Google Home smart speaker | usually $179 now $138 Home automation doesn’t have to be an expensive affair if you know where to find a great bargain, and right now you can save $41 on the Google Home smart speaker when shopping from MobileCiti.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 2 HR | usually $199 now $132 If you want to keep tabs on your fitness regime, save $67 on the Fitbit Charge 2 at Harvey Norman. You’ll be able to monitor all your activity and your heart rate without paying the hefty price that some of the newer trackers and smartwatches come with.View Deal

Previous days' deals that are still available

Sales are hardly for a single day, unless it's a special occasion. So we see no point in deleting old deals. We hang on to them for two weeks, so if you missed out on them on the day of posting and they're still available, you can still score yourself a great bargain.

Deals added Wednesday, July 25

Nikon D850 body | usually $5,299 now $4,219 With a 45MP sensor, this is one of the best pro-level DSLRs money can buy, and it sure costs a pretty penny. But you can save over $1,000 on the Nikon D850 body if you shop at BecexTech, who provide an Australian warranty on the snapper.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones | usually $499 now $396 Perhaps one of the more popular ANC cans available today, and rightly so. Sony’s struck gold with these. And while they come at a premium price, you can snag the gold version of these wireless headphones for $396, saving you $103. If you want the black set , however, it will set you back $399, just another few dollars more, but with still a $100 saving.View Deal

Sonos Play:1 | usually $229 now $199 This is the little speaker with the big sound and, for those looking for a bargain on a great product, cheaper than its actual RRP. While it’s not a lot, there’s a $30 discount on the Sonos Play:1 at Addicted To Audio.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50SE wireless headphones | usually $300 now $259.61 Featuring active noise cancellation and Sennheiser’s signature sound quality, the HD 4.50SE cans are lightweight and even more affordable now on Amazon, where you can snag a pair for $40 less than their usual RRP.View Deal

Deals added Monday, July 23

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB | usually $1,349 now $1,040 Save $329 on the best Android handset you can currently get, available in black and lilac . These are, however, imported dual-SIM models so make the purchase if you’re comfortable with that.View Deal

Hisense 50P7 Series 7 4K smart TV | usually $1,199 now $1,095 It may not be much in terms of savings, but if you’re after a good telly with all the smarts without the exorbitant price tags, Hisense is a good option to check out, especially with $104 saved on the 50-inch P7 series 4K TV at The Good Guys. View Deal

BenQ 21.5-inch FHD 1080p LED Eye-Care Monitor | usually $129 now $99.99 We all spend a lot of time in front of our computers, but you can look after your eyes with this 21.5-inch FHD monitor from BenQ which comes with four low blue light modes. And it’s on sale on Amazon with a 22% discount.View Deal

Deals added Friday, July 20

Sony Alpha a7R II body | usually $3,999 now $3,599 While Sony has launched the third generation of the excellent a7R series of cameras, the Alpha a7R II hasn’t really seen a price drop on the manufacturer’s website. But it's currently on sale and comes with a $540 discount, plus a $500 gift card to use as you wish on Sony’s other great products and a free battery pack as well, clocking your total savings to well over $1,000.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K UHD Blu-ray player | usually $499 now $398 Watch all your favourite movies and TV shows in glorious 4K Ultra HD clarity by getting yourself a Blu-ray player that can handle that kind of resolution and save over $100 in the bargain as well.View Deal

Samsung T5 500GB portable SSD | usually $269 now $192.35 Featuring excellent data transfer speeds, the Samsung T5 portable SSD range comes highly recommended if you want to keep your files backed up safe and sound. And usually costing a pretty penny even for the lower storage capacities, this is your chance to get the 500GB version for $76 less than its usual RRP from Amazon.View Deal

Deals added Wednesday, July 18

Samsung Galaxy S8 | usually $999 now $731 While the Galaxy S9 series has been kicking around for a while, the S8 is still a darn good Android handset. So if you want a great phone that’s now cheaper than ever, you can get the Galaxy S8 from Amazon for $758. That’s a saving of $240 on the actual RRP.View Deal

Netgear Orbi RBK30 AC2200 router | usually $299 now $245 If you’ve got a large home and are experiencing Wi-Fi dropouts in some areas, you might want to consider getting yourself a mesh system that will cover the whole space. And Netgear Orbi is one of your best options, with a $54 saving when shopping at MWave.View Deal

JBL E55 wireless headphones | usually $229 now $168 With JBL’s signature sound from a comfortable over-ear set of cans and a 20-hour battery life, you can carry on listening while saving $61 as well. These great headphones are on sale on VideoPro for just $168.View Deal