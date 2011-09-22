YouView still on for 2012 launch, snaps up Sky Go exec

YouView has revealed that it is still on track for its delayed 2012 launch and that it has finally found a successor to Anthony Rose.

In a blog post, YouView announced the appointment of Chris Bramley, formerly chief architect at BSkyB, as its new CTO and stated its intended release was still very much on the cards.

The blog made no reference to Anthony Rose, who was one of the big names associated with YouView, despite only being part of the IPTV joint venture for six months.

Right expertise

YouView highlighted in the blog that bringing in Bramley – who worked on Sky Go and the rest of Sky's on-demand services – will ensure the venture is technically astute.

Speaking about the appointment, Richard Halton, CEO, YouView said: "Chris has proven his technology leadership through delivering innovative new services into UK homes.

"He has the right expertise to lead YouView's technical team through launch and to support the future growth of the platform. I am delighted to welcome him on-board."

YouView is an on-demand IPTV initiative for the set-top box market and is backed by the BBC, ITV, BT, Channel 4, TalkTalk, Arqiva and Channel 5.

Sky has been cautious of YouView in the past, believing the service will be a niche one, so it is interesting the venture has managed to snap up one of the company's leading tech heads.