Samsung to unveil 'unprecedented' TV design at CES 2013

What does Samsung have in store for CES?

Samsung has a televisual surprise in store beyond its always-stellar range of new TVs, when CES rolls around on January 7.

The company took to its Samsung Tomorrow blog to tease that a "true innovation of TV design is coming up with an unprecedented new TV shape and timeless gallery design."

The post is accompanied by an image (see above), showcasing a portrait-style screen, on a beach, with a fully translucent screen.

Beyond that, Samsung is cannily leaving it to everyone to make up their own minds.

Wait and see

It's difficult to speculate too much on what Samsung has in store when the Las Vegas Convention Centre opens its door in little over a week.

A translucent, portrait TV, as alluded to in the image. would surely be a hard sell, so perhaps a more likely shout would be the introduction of a true bezel-less, edge-to-edge display?

Although this option doesn't cover the 'new shape' aspect promised in the teaser, so we'll have to wait and see what Samsung dishes up.

The company has already vowed to showcase its newly-revamped Smart TV platform at CES, while we're likely to see more 4K UHD sets on offer.

Earlier this month, we brought word that Samsung may be plotting a 110-inch Ultra HD television for the annual tech extravaganza.