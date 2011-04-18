Kylie tour given 3D treatment by Sky

Kylie Minogue is to be given the 3D treatment, with Sky 3D to broadcast the Aussie singer's latest tour in June.

Kylie has been an enduring figure in the pop world, and her latest tour, Aphrodite-Les Folies, has already sold out.

However, fans of Kylie who get Sky 3D (and who have the right equipment) need only to don the glasses to see her spinning around (sorry) in three dimensions.

Comfort

"'Kylie - Aphrodite-Les Folies' captures Kylie's final date at London's O2 Arena, and will give fans the chance to experience the Princess of Pop's show-stopping performance from the comfort of their own living room when it airs at 7pm on 19th June 2011 on Sky 3D," explained Sky.

The 90 minute programme will, apparently, feature Kylie's performance on a heart shaped stage and she will be wearing costumes by Dolce & Gabbana.

"I'm so proud of this tour, everyone has pulled out the stops to give my fans a truly unique concert experience," said Kylie.

"So I'm excited we have been able to use the power of 3D TV to give audiences at home the chance to get a front row experience."

Excelled

John Cassy, channel director of Sky 3D, added, 'If ever a show was made for 3D it is Aphrodite-Les Folies. From the costumers to the choreographer and the fountains to the flying angel, Kylie has excelled herself.

"Fans of Kylie are in for a treat – it will feel as if the concert is taking place in their living rooms!"

The problem is, of course, that in 3D you just might not be able to get her out of your head.