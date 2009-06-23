BBC: Olympics will mark HD's coming of age

To celebrate the launch of Warner Bros Interactive's videogame version of Wanted: Weapons of Fate this month, TechRadar is offering one lucky reader the chance of winning a copy of the game and a shiny new PlayStation 3 to play it on.

Five runners up will each bag themselves a copy of the game – available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC – as well as a copy of the DVD and comic.

Based on Universal Pictures' blockbuster action-thriller, Wanted features a veritable raft of top voiceover talent including hip-hop star Common and actors Thomas Kretschmann and Terence Stamp.

Wanted: Weapons of Fate has been created in partnership with renowned developer GRIN and is an intense, third-person action-thriller that takes combat to a new level with iconic techniques and moves drawn directly from the film — such as "Curving Bullets" and "Assassin Time" — as well as an innovative, multi-layered cover mechanic. The storyline of the game picks up where the film leaves off, providing fans with a new stage to explore in hero Wesley's journey to becoming an unparalleled enforcer of justice. The game allows users to create another chapter in the epic fiction of the Fraternity.

Common voices the role of Brummel, a businessman and weapons dealer with ties to a secret society of assassins known as the Fraternity, Juno Paz Vega plays a seductive Spanish assassin named Araña who protects one of the Fraternity's innermost secrets and Terence Stamp returns to his role from the film as Pekwarsky, a close friend of the Killer who has shrouded affiliations with the team of assassins.

This competition is now closed.

For more information on the game head over to www.wantedvideogame.com

Winners:

WINNER - PS3 AND GAME: Simon Kilby

5 RUNNERS UP - GAME EACH: Laurence Passmore, Horváth Áron, Jamie Knight, Joanna Forde and Helen Wood