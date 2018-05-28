Sony's Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact flagships now available Down Under

They've been a long time coming, but Sony's Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact flagship handsets have finally landed in Australia and are available to purchase right now.

Featuring all new designs and a range of new features and enhancements, including a surprisingly immersive Dual Shock-powered 'Dynamic Vibration System' which provides feedback during music listening, movie watching and gaming (don't worry, a slider let's you switch off entirely if you're not into it).

The phones also sport the world's first 4K HDR video camera on a smartphone, and sport 3D scanning capabilities, allowing you to create and share three-dimensional headshots.

Tell 'em the price, Sony

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is priced at $1,099 and is available from JB Hi-Fi, Kogan, Amaysim and directly from Sony.

Meanwhile, the XZ2 Compact will set you back $949 and is available from Kogan, Amaysim and Sony's online store and kiosks.

Worth noting – if you want the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact in any colour other than Black, you'll have to get them from Sony's online store, which is said to have the handsets in every colour.