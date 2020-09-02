Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II could get Android 11, 12 and 13

The Sony Xperia 1 II (above) could get more updates than most phones

Even with flagship phones you’ll often only get a couple of major Android updates. But Sony could start supporting some of its phones for a long time, as a source suggests the Sony Xperia 1 II and Sony Xperia 5 II will get three big Android updates, taking them all the way to Android 13.

That’s according to Androidnext.info (a Japanese site covering Android news and leaks). It’s not clear where the site got this information so we’d certainly take it with a pinch of salt, but it adds that the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5, and Xperia 10 II will just get one more big update, taking them to Android 11.

Finally, the site claims that the Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia Ace, Xperia 8, Xperia 8 Lite, Xperia XZ3, and earlier Xperia models will be stuck on Android 10 or earlier.

Good and bad

So if this information is accurate then it’s good news for owners of Sony’s latest flagship and for anyone who buys the rumored Sony Xperia 5 II if and when it lands, but less good for owners of other Sony phones.

Still, it’s a step in the right direction and one that might be replicated on future Sony handsets, especially as Samsung has made a similar announcement for its flagship phones.

Of course, we don’t even know this information is accurate yet, but if it is, we’d expect Sony to make an announcement soon. Perhaps it will do so at the Xperia 5 II launch, which itself is likely to happen before the end of the year, and possibly by the end of September.

