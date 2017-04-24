Siri can now read aloud your WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp now lets Siri read your messages so you can ask your iPhone voice assistant to read out your latest message and reply without touching your phone.

All you have to do is say “Hey Siri, read my last WhatsApp message” and it will read out the contact name – or phone number if you haven’t got the contact saved – and then your last message.

WhatsApp being more accessible should be simpler for when you’re driving or you can’t get to your phone, but you may not want your private messages to be read out aloud to your office.

Hey Siri, read my last WhatsApp Message

You can then reply with your voice as well, plus if you have multiple messages, Siri will ask you to respond to each separately. If you've already read your messages the voice assistant won't be able to read it out for you though - this is just for outstanding notifications.

To activate the new feature you’ll need to be running Apple’s iOS 10.3 software as well as having updated the WhatsApp app to its latest version. You'll also need to give Siri permission to use WhatsApp too. If you're running WhatsApp version 2.17.20 you'll be able to use the feature.

The update also brings a number of little visual tweaks to calls and group screens and allows you to set up multiple statuses as well.

If you've an Android phone, you'll have to wait for news on any similar feature. We assume it may be in the works for Google Assistant considering Siri is now out there, but there’s no official confirmation yet.