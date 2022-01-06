Seven Garmin watches missing from CES 2022 (including the long-awaited Fenix 7)

Audio player loading…

Garmin revealed two new watches at CES 2022 – the stylish Vivomove Sport analog/digital hybrid, and the voice-enabled Garmin Venu 2 Pro. However, several watches that we've been waiting for were conspicuous by their absence.

There was no sign of the long-awaited Garmin Fenix 7, which we're hoping will appear at some point in 2022. Neither did we see any hints of new Forerunner watches (something we've been waiting for since the launch of last year's Forerunner 55).

Here are seven wearables that were missing from Garmin's booth at Vegas – and what we're hoping to see when (and if) they arrive.

Garmin Fenix 7

One device conspicuous by its absence at CES 2022 was the long-awaited Fenix 7 – a premium multi-sports watch that's destined to become the new jewel in Garmin's crown.

There was no hint of the new Fenix at the show, but there's definitely an appetite for a new flagship, as demonstrated when rumors started to pick up pace towards the end of 2021. For example, in October some sites suggested that the new flagship watch may have an AMOLED display – something that would greatly enhance its appearance, but would also result in greatly reduced battery life.

Something that looks more likely for the Fenix 7 is an electrocardiogram (ECG) app. Garmin began recruiting for an ECG clinical valuation study in April 2021, which aimed "to confirm the Garmin ECG (electrocardiogram) software algorithm can detect and classify atrial fibrillation and normal sinus rhythm on single lead ECG data derived from a Garmin wrist-worn, consumer device."

We're not expecting just one Fenix 7 model, either. There are eleven versions of the Fenix 6 currently on sale (Fenix 6, Fenix 6 Pro, Fenix 6 Pro Solar, Fenix 6 Sapphire, Fenix 6X Pro, Fenix 6X Pro Solar, Fenix 6X Sapphire, Fenix 6S, Fenix 6S Pro, Fenix 6S Pro, and Fenix 6S Sapphire) so we're anticipate having several options to choose from when the new watch launches, with further variants arriving in the following months.

Garmin Forerunner 955, 755 and 255

Last year, Garmin started rolling out the next generation of Forerunner watches with the new entry-level Forerunner 55, and the rest of the series is surely due for an update in the coming months.

The Forerunner 945, 745 and 245 all received a major firmware update in April 2021, which added tools including perceived workout intensity, VO2 Max calculation for trail running, and improved intensity minutes calculation. However, updated sensors and larger capacity batteries would be great hardware upgrades that would bring the series bang up to date.

The Forerunner 945 is a superb multi-sports watch, and is still one of the best wearables in its category, but it launched in 2019 and as it approaches its third anniversary we can't help thinking about the new training tools Garmin could add to its already impressive specs sheet if it releases a successor this year. Like the Fenix 7, it would benefit from an ECG sensor, though again we'd like to see it retain its memory in pixel display to maintain its long battery life.

The Forerunner 745 – a watch made with triathletes in mind – was released in September 2020 and is generally seen as a more affordable alternative to the 945. It's also fractionally lighter, though its battery life is less impressive and it has less on-board storage for music (both of which we'd like to see upgraded for the 755). Considering its age, it's likely to be the last Forerunner to receive an upgrade, but we've got our fingers crossed for a new version before the end of 2022.

The Forerunner 245 running watch is nearly three years old, and has been made almost redundant by the Forerunner 55, which packs all of its best features into a smarter looking package. It'd need a big upgrade to justify its place in the lineup, and we wouldn't rule out the possibility that Garmin might drop it from the range entirely now that its entry-level watch is so capable.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Pro

As we mentioned above, the Vivomove 3 received an update at CES 2022, and is now available with a built-in microphone so you can take calls and use your phone's voice assistant from your wrist.

We'd like to see the same attention lavished on the Vivoactive 4, which has a digital-only display rather than a hybrid face, on-board GPS, and lots more sports-specific training features than the Vivomove. We've not seen any evidence that a Vivoactive 4 Pro is in the works, but voice support would be a natural fit for a watch made with active people in mind, and the hardware is clearly at Garmin's disposal.

Garmin Lily Pro

This is purely speculation, but we'd be glad to see an updated version of Garmin's jewelry-inspired women's smartwatch in 2022. The Lily, which was released in January 2021, is the company's smallest smartwatch to date, and has solid set of wellbeing features, but there are a few noticeable gaps in its specs sheet.

Most significantly, it's lacking GPS, which makes it a less tempting choice for cardio enthusiasts who want to accurately track their runs, walks and bike rides. Adding this would make it a much more tempting proposition.

An entry-level cycling watch

There's already an event called Garmin Ride, so we're calling our hypothetical cycling watch the Velo because it fits nicely with the Venu/Vivo brands.

We love cycling at TechRadar, and we'd happily recommend the Forerunner 945 or 745 if you're looking for a watch to accompany you on your bike (ideally paired with Garmin lights and a bike computer if you're a real data nerd). Those watches don't come cheap though, and if you're a new rider you may be hesitant to make such a big investment for advanced tools that are beyond your requirements.

We're picturing the Garmin Velo as something accessible that plays nicely with the company's other bike tech, and has a curated set of features for riding (both indoors and out) so beginners can develop their first training plan and start seeing the fruits of their efforts. Think the Forerunner 55, but for those who prefer pedals to pavement pounding.