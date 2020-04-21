Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could take the best bits of the S20 and Note 10

The Galaxy Fold 2 might have a smoother screen than the original Fold, above

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to launch later this year, and an extensive specs leak has just revealed many of the possible details, pointing to a device that borrows from both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The specs list, shared by Ross Young (a display industry analyst), includes mention of a 120Hz refresh rate on the main display. That’s up from 60Hz on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, and a match for the Galaxy S20 range. So interactions should feel smooth.

That main screen is apparently 7.59 inches with a 2213 x 1689 resolution and a punch-hole camera. Supposedly Samsung wanted an in-screen snapper but the tech wasn’t ready.

Galaxy Fold 2 LeaksMain Display•Size: 7.59”•Resolution: 2213 x 1689•DPI: 372•Refresh Rate: 120Hz•Backplane Technology: LTPO #Samsung #GalaxyFold #FoldableApril 20, 2020

The screen will also apparently use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which should make the screen feel more like a traditional smartphone display than the plastic screens of foldables like the Motorola Razr.

In any case, that refresh rate is what the Fold 2 might borrow from the Galaxy S20. As for the Galaxy Note 10, Young claims that the new foldable comes with an S Pen stylus like that phone, which should help you make the most of its big screen.

Regarding the front display, that will apparently be 6.23-inch and 2267 x 819 with a 60Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole camera. Both screens will apparently be OLED.

This of course is just rumors for now, and from a source who isn’t known for Samsung smartphone leaks – albeit one who’s likely well-connected and is trusted by Max Weinbach (himself a leaker with a good track record).

So this information may well be true, especially because much of it lines up with things we’ve heard before, but we’d still take it with a pinch of salt for now. We’d expect plenty more Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 rumors in the run up to its launch, and TechRadar will be sure to cover all the credible ones, so stay tuned for more information.

Check out the best Samsung phones

Via GSMArena