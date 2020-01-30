Price drop! Bose cut 40% off the QuietComfort 35 II

If you’re in the market to replace an old pair of headphones, or get a present for your special someone this valentine's day, Bose has slashed the price on its second generation QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones by a massive AU$200.

The QuietComfort 35 II is among the best noise-cancelling headphones around. This stylish and comfortable set of headphones also incorporates Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to hear your messages without having to dig through your pocket or bag.

You won’t be running out of battery anytime soon with the QC35 II as they have an impressive 20-hour battery life with noise cancellation turned on and listeningat medium sound level.

Currently on sale until 13 February, 2020 through Bose’s Official website for AU$299.95, you’ll save an enormous AU$200. This is one of the best deals we have seen from Bose on one of its flagship products.