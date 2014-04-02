TomTom Runner Cardio packs a heart rate monitor to get pulses racing

A year after the debut of the original Runner and Multi-Sport watches, TomTom is launching two brand new watches for 2014, both of which come with a built-in heart rate monitor.

The TomTom Runner Cardio and Multi-Sport Cardio mean you can do away with that fiddly chest strap as heart rate information will now be detected by the sensors on the back of the watch.

You'll also be able to select your target heart rate zone, with the watch alerting you when you go too fast or too slow.

On the pulse

Other than that, there aren't many big changes. The new strap comes with a lick of red, but the interface looks the same as ever and the familiar backlight still activates with a gentle tap. Of course, GPS is still the big seller here.

Pricing hasn't been announced yet for Australia, but the Runner will be available for £249 (about AU$447.77) while the Multi-Sport, which adds swimming and cycling functions, will be yours for £279 (about AU$501.72). They'll land Down Under in May.

It's still quite a hefty watch but, as TomTom told us last year, this isn't a smartwatch. It's something you'll put on before a run and then take off after.

We've taken the new watches for a spin and so far, so promising. We'll bring you our full hands-on impressions soon.