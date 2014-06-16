E3 2014 in photos: Gaming takes over Los Angeles

E3 2014 was the event of the year for gamers, unless you include actual launch day events for their favorite titles. We had thorough and exhaustive coverage of the event, along with tidbits from the sidelines through our Twitter account.

However, you don't always get to see what's going on outside of the big fancy booths, and the tight product shots of controllers and headsets. So this year, we decided to take photos of all the little things we saw at E3 2014 and share them with you.

Hopefully you'll feel like you were there yourself.

Every conference has to start with prep and cleaning. Tens of thousands of exhibitors, attendees and press will be littering the convention center, so the staff is working nonstop to make sure things are tidy and orderly.

When arriving at the L.A. Convention Center, the first thing you see are banners and ads for gaming companies and their upcoming titles.

The show really starts outside before setting foot in the convention center.

One you get inside, finding high ground is often the only option to get enough peace and quiet for a phone call.

You're immediately greeted by people offering swag and other promotional items, like getting your photo onto the cover of a case or a character balloon on a stick.