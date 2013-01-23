Sony expands NEX lens range with power zoom and pancake optics

Sony has introduced two new lenses compatible with its range of E-mount cameras and camcorders.

First up, is a 20mm f/2.8 "pancake" lens, which Sony is describing as the ideal walkaround lens for an E-mount camera, with an equivalent focal length of 30mm in full-frame format.

Second is an 18-200mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS powered telephoto zoom lens. Offering an 11x magnification range, the zoom is most suited for pairing with the NEX range of video cameras since it has a zoom lever partnered with a switch on the lens barrel. This allows zoom speed to be selected in six steps, from slow shifts to quicker zoom effects.

Steady now

Built-in Optical SteadyShot works to minimise the effects of camera shake, allowing for handheld use with slower shutter speeds. Active Mode further enhances stabilisation at the wide end of the 11x zoom range - even while walking along.

Although it's optimised for video, Sony says that it is also a flexible choice for shooting stills, being suitable for a wide range of subjects from landscapes to close-ups.

The new lens additions bring the total proprietary E-mount optics up to 13, along with two converters. A varied range is available, from wide-angle to telephoto zoom, macro and fast, bright prime lenses.

The new Sony E 20mm f/2.8 lens will be available from March 2013, while the Sony E PZ18-200mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS lens will be available from February 2013. Prices are yet to be determined.