Nikon introduces flagship Speedlight

Nikon has introduced a new flashgun to sit in its Speedlight range, the flagship SB-910 replaces the SB-900 and has been redesigned with new menus and controls.
The SB-910 includes several features which are designed for both on-camera or wireless flash photography. The new model combines enhanced operation with an extended zoom range of 17-200mm, along with three illumination patterns for extra control over flash coverage.
Tilting head
Centre-weighted, Even and Standard illumination patterns are available for a variety of different shooting environments. Bounce flash capability is capable through a head that can be titled up to 90 degrees, down to 7 degrees and rotated horizontally through 180 degrees to the right and left.
A thermal protection system has been improved to allow more optimal heat detection and recycling time management.
The ergonomics of the flash have been re-designed, which includes clearer menus and a new groove in the selector dial, so you can feel when settings are changed. Illuminated buttons allow for good visibility in the dark, while the SB-910 incorporates hard cover (plastic) colour filters which are durable and easier to attach than the predecessor.
Main features:
- Professional i-TTL Speedlight - compatible with FX and DX format DSLRs.
- Guide number: 34 (STD)/39 (CW)/ 31 (EVEN) m at ISO 100 at 35mm
- Maximum guide number: 54.5m at SIO 100 (CW, FX-format, at 135 mm)
- Centre-weighted, even and standard illumination patterns
- Multi-step auto zoom
- Redesigned ergonomics
- Automatic detection of sensor format
- High-speed recycling
- AF-Assist illumination
- Bounce capability
- Thermal protection system
- Hard-type incandescent and fluorescent colour filters
- Automatic filter detection
- Firmware
The Nikon SB-910 UK price will be £449.99 RRP, and will be available from 15 December 2011.