Nikon bolsters bridge camera range with up to 42x zoom

Check out that zoom lens - it's 42x you know

Nikon has introduced two new superzoom bridge cameras, including the P520 with a 42x optical zoom lens.

The P520 features an 18 million pixel backlit CMOS sensor and advanced lens-shift vibration reduction to help keep frames steady and subjects pin-sharp.

On the back of the camera is a variangle 3.2 inch 921k dot LCD monitor to help with shooting from unusual angles.

For advanced photographers, the P520 has the ability to shoot in fully manual and semi-automatic modes. Full HD video recording is also available, along with GPS tracking. An optional Wi-Fi dongle is available for instant transfer of images to smartphones and tablets.

Auto HDR mode combines two shots taken at different exposures to create an image with wide dynamic range and rich colour gradation. Macro focusing is available from as close as 1cm for frame-filling close-ups.

High speed continuous shooting of up to 10 images at 7fps at full resolution is available, or alternatively, 30 full resolution shots at 1fps. A 99 point autofocus system is included, along with subject tracking AF.

Other interesting features of the P520 include easy panorama, 3D shooting and a customisable function button.

Easy to use

Meanwhile, the L820 includes a 30x optical zoom lens and full HD video recording. Designed for less advanced photographers, the L820 includes Easy Auto mode to choose the optimum settings for any given scene.

The sensor is a 16 million pixel backlit CMOS device, while a 3 inch LCD screen can be found on the back of the camera.

Four different automatic anti-blur functions are included to help keep subjects sharp and avoid blur.

A smart portrait system is included on the L820, which means the camera will take a photo when the subject smiles, while blink proof alerts you when someone's eyes were closed. Glamour retouch can help make portraits look more flattering.

The L820 takes four AA batteries for convenience across the world.

The Nikon Coolpix P520 price will be £399.99 and will be available from February. A price and availability date for the L820 has yet to be determined.