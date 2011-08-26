New Panasonic 'power zoom' lenses launched

Panasonic has unveiled two new interchangeable lenses for Lumix G System. The two new additions are the first in the company's premium "X" brand.

Featuring Panasonic's unique nano surface coating technology, optical image stabilisation and aspherical and ED glass elements, Panasonic claims that the lenses offer higher quality images that previous similar lenses.

Nano surface coating helps to combat reflection which can result in unwanted ghosting and lens flare.

You can check out the Panasonic power zoom lenses in our video hands on:

For the first time in an interchangeable lens, both of the new optics come with a zoom lever on the lens barrel, which allows for quick and silent zooming. On the 14-42mm lens, there is no zoom ring to keep the size down, while on the 45-175mm lens the option to use either the lever or the conventional ring is available.

Both the lenses feature a new Power O.I.S (optical image stabilisation), which is designed to help take clear pictures in low-light conditions, or to combat camera shake.

Compact size

The 14-42mm lens is collapsible, making it roughly the same size as a compact 20mm pancake lens. When switched on, the lens will automatically pop out to provide a 3x zoom lens, and, when switched off again will automatically retract.

Two ED lenses and four aspherical lenses within the lens promise to minimise distortion and chromatic aberration. Compared with the standard G 14-42mm kit lens, the new lens is 58% smaller (when turned off) and 47% lighter.

The new 45-175mm lens is the first lens to use a fast motorised Multi-Actuator Floating Inner Focus System, which has been designed to ensure that air and dust isn't sucked into the lens during zooming or focussing.

Availability and pricing

The Lumix G X VARIO lenses will be available in black and silver. Each lens can be purchased separately, while the GFX3 kit will contain both the GF3 body and the 14-42mm lens. The 45-175mm lens UK price will be around £400, with a release date set for September. The GF3X UK price will be around £600, while the 14-42mm on its own should cost around £350. Both are set for an October UK release date.