Instagram photo app for Android confirmed

Instagram, the much-loved photo sharing app for iPhone, will soon be available to Android users.

At the Le Web conference in Paris, Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom said: "We have two people working on Android now."

That may not sound like a huge commitment to getting the hit iOS app running on Android, but when you consider that the whole company is made up of just six people it starts to get a lot more serious.

Instagram launched in October 2010 for the iPhone and allows users to add a huge variety of filters and borders to their mobile photos, turning a bland snap into a share-worthy masterpiecefor all to marvel at.

The iOS version has more than 14 million users, so if you're not using it already you can be sure your friends are.

Developing the Android version could dramatically increase the user base and is part of Instagram's wider strategy for making money from the free app.

Systrom spoke of in-app advertising, saying: "Obviously, we didn't start a business to not make money. Our focus now is on growing the network. You really need to build up the network, or no advertisers care."

Android users will have to be patient, though, as there was no word on exactly when the new version will be launched.

