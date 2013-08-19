Sony Honami Mini could be the ultimate cut down smartphone

It looks like Samsung's idea of creating "mini" versions of top phones is rubbing off on others with HTC launching the One Mini and new reports suggesting Sony is planning a similar onslaught with the Honami Mini.

Over recent months there's been a lot of talk surrounding the Sony Xperia i1, previously known as the Sony Honami, so it was only a matter of time before the rumour mill kicked into action on a pint sized version.

Information on the Honami Mini popped up on the Esato forum, with the details posted by "randomuser" apparently revealing a 4.3-inch 720p display, 2.2GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 20.7MP camera and 2400mAh battery.

If these reports are true - and we can't verify that - then Sony could well be planning the mini version we've been waiting for. The power of a top end smartphone in a smaller, pocket friendly design.

It would smash the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini and One Mini, which both suffered a major downgrade in features from their bigger brothers.

Identity crisis

There appears to be some confusion over the name of the cut down mobile though, with the forum member noting it currently sports the codename Ray 3.

This reminds us of the Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray, but apparently there's no relation between the two - though there's still the issue of the Honami name which appears to be a codename in itself. Could it finally arrive as the Xperia i1 Mini?

The Sony Xperia i1 is expected to break cover at IFA 2013, but if you're hoping to get a look at the Honami Mini you may be out of luck, as randomuser claims it will arrive "only by December or January next year."

Via GSMInsider