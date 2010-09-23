Shazam to be pre-loaded onto LG Android phones

Music-discovery app Shazam will be pre-loaded onto all of LG'a Android handsets, following the announcement of a global partnership between the two brands.

Shazam has become a major player in the app world, with thousands using the service to name that tune.

"Shazam, the world's leading mobile discovery provider, today announced that its popular Android application is now being pre-loaded onto LG handsets in a worldwide rollout which has commenced in Europe with the LG Optimus GT540," announced Shazam.

Seven-day trial

The app will supply a week's trial period of Shazam Encore, but users will be required to pay up £2.99 to continue to use the service.

"Our aim has always been to deliver a fast, accurate and reliable service to consumers to further enhance the capabilities of their devices," said Andrew Fisher, CEO of Shazam,

"Shazam will bring the most complete music discovery experience to millions more LG smartphone users around the world.

"We are excited to be working with LG and proud of their vote of confidence in Shazam."