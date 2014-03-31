Samsung Galaxy S5's screen dubbed 'the best performing smartphone display'

You may not think that there's much difference between the 5-inch, 441ppi screen on the Galaxy S4 and the 5.1-inch, 432ppi display on the Samsung Galaxy S5.

Both sport the same 1080 x 1920 resolution and boast Super AMOLED technology to ensure a bright, colourful display, but the Galaxy S5 has been shown to perform way above its predecessor.

In fact DisplayMate, who carried out its in-depth screen tests on the S5, S4 and Galaxy Note 3, dubbed the Galaxy S5 "the best performing smartphone display that we have ever tested."

We've got to a point where simply stuffing phones full of higher resolutions and greater pixel densities won't suffice, and this has led manufacturers to develop the technology behind the screens themselves.

Shining star

The handsets were put through a number of tests and the Galaxy S5 was found to be 22% brighter than the S4, and 13% up on the Note 3, while its new super dimmer mode impressed by keeping brightness low, but quality high.

There's good news in the battery department too, as DisplayMate found that even though the Galaxy S5's screen is bigger and brighter, it delivered 27% better power efficiency than the Galaxy S4.

Both the HTC One (M8) and Sony Xperia Z2 use LCD display technologies, and DisplayMate reckons the Galaxy S5's OLED screen is around 27% more power efficient than the rival LCD screen tech.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 looks pretty impressive in the screen department and we'll be putting it to the test during our in-depth review, alongside the Xperia Z2 and One (M8) soon. More in depth test results can be found over at DisplayMate.